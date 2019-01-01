If your device has been accidentally left by you in a location and you cannot recover it, our panel can cover this too.
The insurance companies will only cover devices up to 36 months old.
If you make a claim, you will need a receipt or some form of evidence to prove the age of your gadget and ownership.
This is the amount your device is worth.
Select 'New' if the device was purchased as new in the UK directly from a manufacturer, network provider or retail store (high street or online) OR select 'Refurbished' if purchased as refurbished in the UK direct from the manufacturer or network provider OR select ‘Second Hand’ if the device has been purchased from someone who is not the manufacturer or network provider.
Has the gadget been purchased as new directly from a manufacturer, network provider, or a retail store (high street or online) or was the gadget purchased as refurbished directly from a manufacturer or network provider (not from an online outlet or high street retail store)
Covers your device for repairs and replacements for accidental damage, for example if you dropped it.
Covers you if your device is stolen.
Some policies only cover you a couple of days or weeks after you purchase the policy. Tick this box to see policies where cover starts straight away.
The amount you will be required to pay if you make a claim on your policy.
